Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,600.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$276.82.

TSE EDV opened at C$27.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.47. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

