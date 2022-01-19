Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,129 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

