Raymond James Comments on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.17).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.56.

Shares of IVN opened at C$12.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$12.25.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.