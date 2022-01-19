Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,139 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $425,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $674,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,351 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,451. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

