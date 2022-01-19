Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,942 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after buying an additional 243,487 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.