Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 45.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 282,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 188,728 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

