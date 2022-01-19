Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $390,000 Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

