Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,490 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 312.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.09. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.29 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.