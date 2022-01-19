Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 344,030 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

