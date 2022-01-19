RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 182,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 147,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 182,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,201 shares of company stock worth $46,051,281. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,244,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

