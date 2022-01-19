RB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 83,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.