RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.61.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.87. 272,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,192,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average is $228.46. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

