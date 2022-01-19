RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in Adobe by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.92. 31,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,588. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $247.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $603.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

