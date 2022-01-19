RB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,678. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.49 and its 200-day moving average is $290.47. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.85 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.40.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

