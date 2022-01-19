RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Down 4.9%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.96 and last traded at $79.20. 1,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RICK. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $742.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.99.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

