Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,100 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 481,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 6,500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from 7,600.00 to 7,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,580.00.

RBGLY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

