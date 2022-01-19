Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Up 40.7% in December

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 966,900 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.51.

RLMD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $510.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 EPS for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

