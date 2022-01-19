Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.90. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 2,466 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renalytix AI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $555.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Renalytix AI by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.