Render Token Price Hits $2.93 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006947 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $583.95 million and approximately $39.48 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,781,168 coins and its circulating supply is 199,138,294 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.