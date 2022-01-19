Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $228.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.24. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.