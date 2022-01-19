Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$14.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.