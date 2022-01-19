Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chevron (CVX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

1/18/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $121.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/6/2021 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 42.7% year to date, slightly more than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain of 42.4% during the same period. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.. However, Chevron was not immune to last year’s price crash, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 74% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard compared to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.”

12/3/2021 – Chevron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,050,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,985. The company has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34.

Get Chevron Co alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,201 shares of company stock worth $46,051,281 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.