Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chevron Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

NYSE CVX opened at $129.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

