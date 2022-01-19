Reviewing Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 23.48% 11.66% 1.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.77 $12.73 million $1.73 8.06

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Community Investors Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

