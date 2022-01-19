Reviewing Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) & Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT $109.85 million 8.84 -$13.81 million ($0.95) -29.53

Generation Income Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Generation Income Properties and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -88.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT -9.87% -5.00% -1.30%

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Generation Income Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties. Generation Income Properties Inc. is based in TAMPA, FL.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.