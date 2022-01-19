Revolution Populi (RVP) Tops One Day Volume of $194,828.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $44.84 million and $194,828.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

