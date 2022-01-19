Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($125.00) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.00 ($128.41).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded up €1.64 ($1.86) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €94.06 ($106.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 12 month high of €94.66 ($107.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €84.62 and a 200 day moving average of €83.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

