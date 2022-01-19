Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 142,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 204,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,918. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $33,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $230,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,782 shares of company stock worth $1,219,967. Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

