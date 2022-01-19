Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.15

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.15 and traded as low as C$43.09. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$44.19, with a volume of 62,412 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCH shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

