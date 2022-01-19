Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.32% from the company’s previous close.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $192,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rimini Street by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.