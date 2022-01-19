Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $81,045.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $5.10 million and $81,045.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00103403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016180 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

