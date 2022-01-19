RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

