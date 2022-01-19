Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $734,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 158,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PriceSmart by 52.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

