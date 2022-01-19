Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,515,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 6.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,144,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 24.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 560,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

NYSE RY traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,838. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

