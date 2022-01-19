Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Price Target Raised to 785.00

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 776.00 to 785.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROYUF opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.86. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

