Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 24,587 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,345,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

