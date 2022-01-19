Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of IAA worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 21.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 99.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

