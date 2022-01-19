Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,103,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 121,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

CHDN opened at $211.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

