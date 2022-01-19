Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,819 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.30 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.