Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.96% of UFP Technologies worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 60,566 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,412,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $530.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $76.01.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

UFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

