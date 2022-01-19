Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,712 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,522,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,838,000 after buying an additional 144,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,465,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SON shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.