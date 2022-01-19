RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target Increased to €42.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,602. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.