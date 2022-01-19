RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 51.7% in December

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.
