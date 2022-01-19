RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 51.7% in December

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWEOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

