Ryanair (LON:RYA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.01

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.01 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.19). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,030,831 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The stock has a market cap of £163.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94.

Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.