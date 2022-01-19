SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $2.76 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00006536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $595,882.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.65 or 0.07411748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,163.46 or 0.99916710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007540 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,424,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,262 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

