Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAFRY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Safran from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

SAFRY opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Safran has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

