Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. 2,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107. The stock has a market cap of $139.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the second quarter worth $989,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Saga Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saga Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 187,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.