Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,318,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 20,988,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51,061.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Saipem alerts:

OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Saipem has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.