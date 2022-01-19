Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of SAL stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Hoffner acquired 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

