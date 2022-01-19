Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Underperform

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.
Chindata Group stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
