Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Underperform

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Chindata Group stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

